Henderson featured on national radio, website

LOUISIANA, Mo. — A story about 13th Amendment author John Brooks Henderson, of Louisiana, Mo., is airing now on the American Countryside radio program.
Local historian Brent Engel did an interview with the host Andrew McCrea, at the Louisiana Area Historical Museum in September. Henderson was a U.S. Senator from Missouri in 1864 when he drafted and introduced the amendment, which banned slavery.
American Countryside is heard weekdays on more than 100 radio stations, including WBBA 97.5 FM Pittsfield, KXEO 1340 AM Mexico and KHMO 1070 AM Hannibal. It is also available nationally on XM 147 at 1:55 p.m. and 4:55 a.m. Central Time weekdays.
The story may also be heard at www.americancountryside.com.
