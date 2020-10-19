John Hemeyer, director of Ralls County Electric Cooperative in New London, was recently appointed as a district representative to the Legislative and Government Relations Committee of the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives in Jefferson City.
AMEC is the service organization of the state's 47 electric cooperatives, which serve more than 560,000 rural consumers.
As a member of the Legislative and Government Relations Committee, Hemeyer will be responsible for activities concerned with developing working relationships with state legislators, the Missouri congressional delegates and government agencies.