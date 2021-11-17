JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department of Social Services announced today that the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Energy Assistance program will now be available to help Missourians with their heating and cooling bills year-round and the benefit amount will double for those who are eligible. For help through EA, the new benefit amount will depend on the fuel type.
The fuel types and benefit amounts are: Natural gas, $652; tank propane, $990; electric, $636; fuel oil, $652; wood, $438; kerosene,$306; and cylinder propane, $354.
Any individual who received help through EA beginning Oct. 1, is eligible for this increase. If a benefit has already been issued, a new benefit will be issued to cover the additional amount. For example, if a $318 benefit for help with an electric bill was paid, the remaining $318 will be paid.
In addition, the maximum benefit amount through the Energy Crisis Intervention Program will be $1,600 for Winter ECIP (previously $800) and $1,200 for Summer ECIP (previously $600).
“This is a monumental change that can make a huge difference for a household that may be experiencing financial hardships,” said Robert J. Knodell, acting director of the Department of Social Services. “Utility costs are rising, and it is important for the safety and well-being of Missourians that the amount of help available to them during times of need better reflect the increased prices.”
LIHEAP serves eligible individuals through the help of local Community Action Agencies or other non-profit organizations. Individuals with home energy bills who are at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income may be eligible for help through LIHEAP. For a family of four, 60 percent of the SMI would be a monthly income of $4,252 or a yearly income of $51,021. In addition to meeting the income criteria, low-income Missourians must be responsible for paying home utility costs, have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments and be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence.
LIHEAP may be able to help an individual pay their home energy bill through EA, which is a one-time payment for heating or cooling bills, or through ECIP. The amount of help available through ECIP will depend on the amount of money needed to settle the energy crisis.
To apply for help, Missourians will need to complete and submit a LIHEAP Application and any documents the application asks for to your local contracted agency by mail or online. More information about LIHEAP and the services available is accessible by visiting the DSS website.
Missourians in need of information on SNAP, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Individuals can also apply for these services 24 hours a day, seven days a week online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov or by sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov or fax to 573-526-9400.
