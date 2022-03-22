PALMYRA, Mo. — Taste of Palmyra has become a Palmyra tradition with great food, musical entertainment, children’s activities, crafts, a car and tractor show and old-fashioned fun.
The 15th Annual Taste of Palmyra, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, is in need of help to continue the tradition.
The Taste of Palmyra 2022 board is seeking qualified candidates for the role of Taste of Palmyra Chairperson. The chairperson(s) will be involved in directing and implementing the planning, preparation, promotion and production of this annual event.
Duties for the chairperson(s) include working with the city, local businesses, the Marion County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Transportation to coordinate permits, road closures and electrical requirements. She/he is the main point of contact for inquiries.
The chairperson works with the committee to bring together layout, lighting, entertainment, Trunk or Treat, the car and tractor shows and set-up and take-down the day of the event. After the event, the chairperson follows up with food vendors for final payments.
A committee is in place and will help whoever steps up get started. New vendors are always welcome, but the committee has a list of past participants to whom a mailing goes out.
People who are interested can contact the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce at 573-769-0777 or palmyrachamber@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.