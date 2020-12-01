HANNIBAL — Winter is here, and Hannibal has no existing homeless shelter. A fundraiser set up this winter will bring support to people who are homeless in the area.
Multiple organizations and entities are working to identify and implement a more long-term solution to the problem, but the process will take time. Amy Vaughn, a member of the group and founder of Be The Change For Your Community, suggested a fundraising event to help meet the immediate needs of the homeless in the community this winter. Vaughn volunteered to organize the fundraising event, designed to be a holiday gift for those who need it the most.
Several local non-profit organizations work with homeless people on a regular basis. This fundraising event will raise money for The Hannibal Salvation Army, Harvest Outreach Ministries and Douglass Community Services – Homelessness Prevention Program. The funds will be given to them to go directly toward providing immediate needs for the homeless in Hannibal this winter.
Funding may be used to buy necessities like blankets, coats, gloves, scarves, food and transportation to shelters in other communities. In extremely cold/frostbite-inducing conditions, the money be used to secure emergency shelter in this community.
Vaughn stressed the community must come together in order to reach the $6,000 goal.
“I have heard many people say ‘someone’ needs to do something about the homeless problem in Hannibal. Well, I believe that someone is all of us!” Vaughn said. “This is an opportunity for us each to do our own little part in making a difference. Your $25 gift could be a blanket and warm meal for a homeless person this winter.”
Opportunities to donate are available by visiting https://gf.me/u/y9f66i or mailing checks to Be The Change, c/o Amy Vaughn, 238 N. Levering Ave., Hannibal, Mo. 63401. Please make checks out to Be The Change, with a notation in the memo portion “homeless funds.” The fundraiser is listed on GoFundMe under the title “Help Those Who Help Them.” Donations will be accepted now through Sunday, Dec. 20. Check presentations to the three benefitting organizations will be made on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
More information is available by contacting Vaughn at 573-719-5019, and information about Be The Change For Your Community is available at www.bethechangeforyourcommunity.com.