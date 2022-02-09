Helm granted change of judge in child endangerment case

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man facing a first-degree child endangerment charge was granted a request for a change of judge during a hearing Friday, Feb. 4.
Jade A. Helm, 34, of Hannibal, appeared with Public Defender Austin Smith via WebEx before Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state. Shepherd approved Helm’s request for a change of judge.
The defendant’s arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, before Ralls County Associate Circuit Judge David Mobley. During a previous hearing, Marion County Associate Judge John Jackson approved a motion to amend Helm’s bond, with the defendant released on his own recognizance. The conditions specified Helm does not make contact with alleged victims or witnesses.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to a disturbance at about 12:38 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in the 2400 block of Market Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a two-year-old child lying on the floor wearing only a diaper despite the cold temperatures inside the home. The child appeared to have faint breathing.
Officers reported Helm, who is the child’s father, would not allow them to clothe the child and did not want medical assistance for the child. Officers took protective custody of the child and called for an ambulance. The child was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of potential methamphetamine exposure.
