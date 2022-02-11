HANNIBAL — Freshmen at Hannibal High School took an emotional and interactive look at how to combat the devastating effects of heroin and other opioids on Tuesday.
Mark Kempker, public education coordinator with the Hannibal Fire Department, invited students to discuss their thoughts and observations and participate in a realistic scenario depicting what happens when emergency responders work to save the life of an overdose victim. Several students talked about past experiences with loved ones who had battled with addiction.
The students each learned how enforcement, education and treatment are crucial parts of the fight against the deadly results of opioid addiction.
Mike McHargue, Street Department superintendent and retired lieutenant with the Hannibal Police Department, told the students how he lost his son, Collin, to heroin in 2015. Kempker was Collin’s cousin, and he said the HEET Iniaitive took on a personal importance. McHargue, Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis and Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn collaborated with the Hannibal Fire Department to launch the HEET Initiative in April 2016.
The initiative includes an emotional video dealing with the lifelong impact a death from opioid use has on family members and friends. In the video, McHargue and his son, Sean, discussed the flood of emotions — sadness, anger and loss that followed.
Students also learned about the story of the Ballwin family, who lost Greg Ballwin to heroin. Family members stressed how caring and happy Ballwin was, and how heroin changed his demeanor. They underscored how the fight against heroin is for life, and how losing a loved one is heart-wrenching.
The HEET Initiative began as a way to help save lives and prevent opioid use throughout the area. The program has grown to include every small school district in the surrounding area, and the Thursday presentations in Abbey Jeffries’ health class reached every freshman student.
Kempker discussed education aspects like how addictions take hold, and the forms heroin, fentanyl and other opioids take. Heroin used to be “cut” with a sleep aid years ago, but the prevalence and affordability of the extremely potent opioid fentanyl has made it a common component of heroin. The deadly opioid can also show up in vape pens or laced with marijuana or other drugs.
Kempker talked with the students about how drugs like marijuana can act as a gateway to heroin and other opioids. He asked for their feedback about thoughts on marijuana, heroin and other drugs and how they can say no.
“What we want to do is lead these students down the right path,” Kempker said. “Fentanyl is a one-time killer. You can take it one time and be gone shortly thereafter. So, our goal is, let’s not take it. Let’s tell our students, let’s educate them. Let’s get them talking with us — open that conversation and dialogue, and then make that bond a little better, so if they have a bad day, they can come to us.”
Kempker stressed how having representatives from law enforcement and treatment on hand demonstrated how there is always support available for the students.
Sgt. Patti Talbert of the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force discussed enforcement measures aimed at heroin.
Missouri’s Good Samaritan Law means that a person cannot be charged, arrested or have their property seized if they call 911 in the event of someone overdosing on drugs or alcohol.
Bianca Dunmire, with Preferred Family Healthcare, talked about how she has worked with clients who began using heroin as young as 12. She shared temptations she witnessed in high school. Dunmire recalled the suspicious questions she received when she wanted to leave a “Skittles party,” where prescription drugs are randomly mixed up and given out with no knowledge of their potentially deadly side effects, intended use or interactions with one another.
Both Kempker and Talbert highlighted why programs like the Hannibal Police Department’s prescription drug take back are so important. People can take any unused medications to be safely disposed of, removing the danger of abuse.
Kemkper commended the Hannibal High School for the opportunity to reach the students. He reflected on how the video and the chance to educate the students can lead to changed lives.
“It’s kind of a healing thing as well,” he said. “If we can save a life, why wouldn’t you want to? By showing our stories, by communicating and talking, maybe we save that one person. And we’ll never know.”
Kempker also showed the students several examples of how heroin cuts across all socioeconomic lines.
Freshmen Aurora Shepard and David Narramore agreed it is important to learn about the dangers of heroin, opioids and other drugs now, so they can make the best decisions moving forward.
“It showed me that a lot of people do empathize with me, and they know the same things that I’ve been through, and they understand how it feels to be around a family that has had issues like this,” she said. “So, it brings to light that you’re not really alone in a hard situation.”
Narramore shared how he learned there is always hope for beating addiction, as well as how he can make a difference for someone who needs help.
“There’s a way anyone can help, really. They can reach out for help for their friend or family and get someone they trust to help out or get the substantial help they need — the medical help and the rehabilitation,” he said.
More information about the HEET Initiative is available by contacting the Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Fire Department or Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Links to program resources are also available on the Hannibal Police Department and Hannibal Fire Department websites.
