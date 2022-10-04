CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — An apple festival without the fall favorite?
Say it ain’t so, Johnny Appleseed.
People who attend the 44th annual Clarksville Applefest on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, will be able to enjoy apple butter, pies, jelly, cakes, cider, cookies and just about every other conceivable recipe.
But they may not be able to savor any Golden Delicious, Galas, Grannies, Fujis, Honeycrisps or other varieties.
With time running out, the Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce is still looking for an apple provider.
In a town and region whose history is so essentially connected to the fruit, it almost seems sinful.
“We gotta have apples,” said Chamber President Joanna Brock. “I’m determined to get apples.”
Sprouting legacy
For decades, Clarksville was synonymous with the iconic palate-pleaser.
Orchards that would become known the world over had their humble beginnings in 1816, when James Stark and other Kentuckians brought scions to the unsettled Missouri territory.
Stark founded the nursery just up the road in Louisiana that still bears his name. Clarksville was founded a year later. Early frontiersmen discovered perfect conditions for fruit. The loess soil was just right, and there was plenty of sunshine in the valleys and peaks aside the limestone bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River.
“The climate of this county, being much like that of sunny Italy or France, it is but natural that it should abound in luscious fruit of many kinds,” reported the 1883 book “The History of Pike County, Missouri”.
The apples were “of great size and of the finest quality,” according to the book. “In short, there is no good reason why this county should not become a very paradise for fruits, large and small”.
By the time Clarksville was formally incorporated in 1847 it had been nicknamed “Apple Town”. Following the Civil War, local orchards were shipping tons of apples, dried fruit and vinegar annually. The industry provided dozens of local jobs.
Clarksville Cider and Vinegar Co. was one of the largest production facilities of its kind at the turn of the 20th century, and the community received recognition for its products at World’s Fairs in Chicago and St. Louis.
Pike County Producers was formed in the 1920s to “more efficiently care for and harvest” the crop, the history book notes.
One of the founders was Eugene Pettus, who with his wife, Marguerite, owned 1,000 acres of orchards. Other farms included Falicon, Applehill, Brookhill, Oakland, Kissenger, Shepley and Mallinckrodt.
The company built The Apple Shed, a processing and packaging plant on Highway 79 at the south edge of town. Eugene Pettus was known as “Pops,” and had a unique way of denoting that a customer was getting Clarksville apples.
He put a stencil on them as they grew so that when ripe, a letter or picture was left. One batch was delivered to Harry Truman in Washington with the president’s initials appearing on the fruit.
The apple trade began to decline in the 1960s, as other employers offered higher-paying, less labor-intensive jobs.
“Many producers cut down their apple trees; one cut down over 600 acres of them,” remembers Nathalie Pettus, a granddaughter of Eugene and Marguerite.
Production was discontinued in 1978 and The Apple Shed was donated to Raintree Arts Council by the Mallin family. It now features an exhibition hall, theater and kitchen, and is a popular destination for community events, concerts and wedding receptions. Most Applefest activities will take place there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Apples everywhere
While some apple trees can still be found around Clarksville, references to the fruit are a perennial part of culture.
Though a specific fruit isn’t mentioned, most people are familiar with the Biblical account of Adam and the apple. Solomon 2:5 from the King James Version says “comfort me with apples, for I am sick of love”.
One of the world’s most beloved fairy tales, “Snow White”, features a metaphoric apple. The fictional Robin Hood shot an arrow through an apple that sat atop a man’s head. One of the most successful companies in the world uses the name.
Is it any wonder that Sir Isaac Newton “discovered” the law of gravity while underneath an apple tree, even if he didn’t really get bonked on the head? The story of Johnny Appleseed is based upon the real-life nurseryman John Chapman.
Chef Rachel Ray said that “everybody’s 12 years old in an apple orchard” and novelist Aimee Bender found it “unsettling to meet people who don’t eat apples”.
Essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson declared that a “man bears beliefs as a tree bears apples” and poet Walt Whitman wanted “juicy autumnal fruit, ripe and red from the orchard”.
Other than a lack of the ripened wonders, everything else looks great for Applefest. “It’s bigger and better than ever,” Brock said.
The number of vendors has grown, with 61 crafts booths inside The Apple Shed and 10 food sellers outside both days — up by 20 from last year.
The Clarksville American Legion is sponsoring a free children’s corner with bounce houses, face painting and a petting zoo. Raintree will host its annual art exhibit and judged competition, and there will be tours of Lock and Dam 24.
The parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday from the downtown area to The Apple Shed, with former State Representative Jim Hansen as the grand marshal. That will be followed by the queen crowning, baby contest and “apple anything” judging. The crafts and dam tours continue Sunday.
Anyone who wants to help Clarksville provide apples should call Brock at 573-754-2310 or send an e-mail to clarksvillecommunitychamber@gmail.com. Festival information is available on Facebook.
One variety that would go over well is Red Delicious, which was developed by Stark Brothers and is still one of the world’s most popular — especially if you can get them right after a picking.
“My grandfather used to say that it was true to its name if you plucked the apple from the tree and ate it immediately,” Pettus said. “Otherwise, he said it was only meant for its beauty and not for its flavor.”
