HANNIBAL — Employees of the Hannibal School District will see their health insurance rates increase by 8.1% in the next plan year, which will begin on July 1. According to Rich Stilley, business manager for the school district, the increase could have been far more.
"The MET lost $1.4 million on us (this year)," he said during the March meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education at the Early Childhood Center on Wednesday, March 17. "If we had not made the change (from being self-insured) to the MET we would be looking at a 40 to 45% increase. If we would have been in the 40 to 45% increase range we would be messing with co-pays, we would be messing with Rx and we would be messing with deductibles. I think our folks would have had less coverage for a lot more money.”
The upcoming rate increase is not due to the money that the company lost this year on claims filed by members of the school district's health insurance plan.
"We are at 8.1% percent because we did not receive the 2020 (rate) increase so we have the 2020 and 2021 increases that are kind of built on each other," Stilley said. "Yes, there is an 8.1% increase, but as the MET moves forward those (increases) will typically be 3 to 5%."
On the recommendation of the district's Insurance Committee the school board approved three plans: Buy-up PPO plan, with a $1,500 deductible; Base PPO plan, with a $2,500 deductible; and an HSA plan, with a $3,000 deductible.
"I would say we were able to maintain the same coverages that we have always been able to offer," Stilley said.
The dental and vision plans will remain the same with no change in the provider or cost.
Stilley saluted the homework turned in by members of the Insurance Committee as they studied the various plans available before making their recommendations.
"The MET offers 14 different opportunities," he said. "The committee worked hard."
Open enrollment will take place in late April or early May.
"That will allow us to go and see individual buildings and get the information out regarding exactly what the costs are going to be in time to educate the staff. I am really happy about that opportunity," Stilley said.