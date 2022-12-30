HANNIBAL — A head-on collision injured three people on Thursday afternoon on McMasters Ave.
Hannibal police officers were dispatched by NECOMM at about 2:49 p.m. Thursday to a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision in the 4400 block of McMasters Ave.
According to the Hannibal Police Department, a truck driven by a 33-year-old Hannibal man was traveling south on McMasters Ave. when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound SUV.
The SUV was occupied by a 38-year-old female who sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment. A male passenger was transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. The driver of the truck was flown by helicopter to a Columbia area hospital.
The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Marion County Ambulance District, Air Evac, Hannibal Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and NECOMM.