HANNIBAL — Repairs to Head Lane, a busy north-south street in western Hannibal, will take at least two months.
“Ideally the road would be back open by the end of November,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
Head Lane has been closed to traffic since July 31 when the culvert beneath it collapsed.
“Torrential rains that occurred that night and morning overwhelmed the old metal culvert leading to its failure,” Dorian said. “The complete collapse of the old metal culvert caused the road to also collapse. This will require a new culvert and road.”
Work on the repair design started almost immediately.
“Our engineers with Klingner designed specs for a new 48-foot long concrete box culvert with additional rip rap on both ends,” Dorian said. “After the culvert is installed we will bring in a new road base and re-asphalt the road.”
According to Dorian, the concrete box culverts were ordered two weeks ago.
“With COVID going on manufacturers and suppliers are way behind,” he said. “We have been told they will be delivered later this fall. We did check with multiple suppliers to find the one who could make us the culverts the fastest. We don’t expect to be able to receive delivery until at least November. Once the culverts come in our staff should be able to get them in place as well as construct the road in about two weeks.”
Dorian estimates the repairs could cost the city over $50,000.
“This was an unexpected failure therefore the city is still working on where this money will come from to pay for this project,” he said.