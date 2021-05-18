HANNIBAL — Guidelines which are used by the Historic Development District Commission to maintain continuity in the Hannibal Downtown Historic District could be changing, but not in the immediate future.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council proposed changes regarding upper façade windows was tabled out of concern that such action could wind up costing the city grant money.
According to Edie Graupman, Department of Public Works management assistant, the HDDC has determined that the 2009 version of its guideline book is no longer relevant to the standards that are required for today’s uses. Consequently it would like to repeal and replace each section of the book one at a time, starting with the upper façade window section.
“The commission would like to go back to the original version of the code book that was used in 1988 along with two additions of no vinyl windows and no air conditioners in the front of a building or on a side street building in a window opening,” wrote Graupman in a memo to the council. “The current 2009 edition that is being used is very restrictive on what types of materials can be used in the historic district and going back to the original 1988 version allows for more flexibility.”
The matter has been reviewed by the Hannibal Planning and Zoning Commission. It unanimously recommended that the request be forwarded to the council.
The council agreed Tuesday night to send the matter back to planning and zoning for investigation.
In other business, approval was given a request for street closures during the Homesteading Life Conference, Aug. 1 and 2.
Jared Campbell, co-owner of the Haul Away Company, spoke regarding a trash hauling customer database proposal.
Joe Churchill of Quincy, Ill., addressed the council about changes to the city’s subdivision ordinances that were enacted on Oct. 20, 2020.
Jill Churchill of Hannibal made comments about Hannibal’s subdivision codes.
Chris Doyle of Hannibal called on the council to roll back changes that have been made to the city’s subdivision ordinance.
Brad Peters of Hannibal expressed concerns about new road guidelines.
Carl Ball of Hannibal spoke in support of the city’s subdivision ordinance changes.
Kristy Trevathan of Hannibal made remarks regarding subdivision regulations and requirements.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, made a request for funding not to exceed $75,000 in behalf of the Downtown Community Improvement District.
Fourth Ward Councilman Alan Bowen spoke concerning a code amendment regarding utility task vehicles.
Approval was given the following appointments, Melissa Cogdal to fill an unexpired term on the Hannibal Board of Public Works that expires in July 2023; Roger McGregor was appointed to the Hannibal Planning and Zoning Commission for a term that expires in June 2025.
First reading was given a bill concerning the Hannibal Regional Airport business plan and an airport aid agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in the amount of $67,500.
The purchase was approved of a swaploader hook lift truck from Cassone Truck and Equipment Sales for $104,500.
The sale of city-owned property on Turn Street to Joe Baker was approved for $500 plus costs. It was noted that this vacant lot, which is never been developed, does not have a specific physical address.
The sale of city-owned property at 309 S. Griffith to Porscha McPike and Jeremy Shosho Mulumba was approved.
Approval was given the acceptance of donated property at 2110 Spruce St. from Megan Elzea.
Approval was given a marketing matching grant application authorization for a Promote Missouri Fund Grant from the Missouri Division of Tourism in the amount of $100,000.
Final reading was given a bill that ratifies a change to the city charter in regards to meetings, time and place. The revision, which appeared on the ballot as Proposition One, was approved by Hannibal voters on April 6.