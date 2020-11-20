HANNIBAL — Gail Bryant, director of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, is applauding legislation that U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri helped introduce to support the travel and tourism industry. Earlier this week the three bills passed the Senate Commerce Committee.
“The travel and tourism industry has been impacted significantly,” Bryant said regarding the ongoing pandemic. “As a travel professional, I can say that we welcome any programs that would help our industry recover swiftly.”
Blunt recognizes the importance of the travel and tourism industry on the Show Me State.
“The travel and tourism industry is especially important for a state like ours, which is home to incredible parks and attractions, and innovative aviation programs,” Blunt said in a media release. “The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the millions of men and women who work in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. All of these bills are focused on getting these industries back to full speed by supporting tourism, enhancing aviation security, promoting aerospace innovation and improving the traveler experience. I hope the full Senate will echo the strong bipartisan support these bills received in the committee.”
Blunt introduced The Protecting Tourism in the United States Act with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
The bill would help improve tourism across the country by studying the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel and tourism, and identifying policy recommendations to assist the industry.
The bill would direct the U.S. Department of Commerce, in consultation with United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board and the heads of other relevant federal agencies, to study the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on different sectors of the travel and tourism industry.
“The legislation being proposed by Sen. Blunt and Sen. Klobuchar indicates what tourism contributes to the economy,” Bryant said. “We greatly appreciate the senators’ continued support to the travel and tourism industry.”
Also passed by the Senate Commerce Committee were The National Air Grant Fellowship Program Act and the Registered Traveler Act.
The National Air Grant Fellowship Program Act would create one-year paid aerospace policy fellowship roles for graduate and post-graduate students in Congress, at the Federal Aviation Administration and in other federal agencies.
The legislation would modernize the Registered Traveler program and strengthen aviation security.