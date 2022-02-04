HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau will soon have a new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform to utilize.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council the mayor was authorized to sign a contract in the amount of $5,000 for the purchase of the Simpleview CRM software.
Simpleview will enable the HCVB to track tourism development and sales.
“This will help manage groups that visit Hannibal and will allow us to easily create and update group itineraries which will list all local attractions visited during their stay,” said Megan Rapp, director of the HCVB.
According to Rapp, the new CRM platform will enable the HCVB to fully integrate all the data collected by the previous CRM, Infotrac, which no longer exists and has not been supported for at least five years.
“These services Simpleview will provide will allow us to give our groups the best and most efficient itineraries for their planned trips to Hannibal and keep in contact with groups to keep Hannibal as a top-of-mind destination,” Rapp said.
In addition to allowing the HCVB to create detailed itineraries for group tours to all of the attractions in the Hannibal area it will also integrate all past group visits into the new system, provide training for staff members on the new system, create internal reports and forms for groups, integrate with Outlook emails and provide event booking linked to Outlook calendars.
