HCA to present special WWII musical program

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association’s second concert of its 2022-2023 concert season is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 5 with the Victory Vertical Project.
The program will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of HLGU. For this concert HCA is offering special $5 tickets for Veterans with Veteran ID Cards (VIC).
Dr. Garik Pedersen, concert pianist and Steinway Artist, uses descriptive vignettes accompanied by piano music in many styles to bring to life a remarkable account of courage, solidarity and the power of music.
During WWII, Henry Z. Steinway and Roman de Majewski developed a plan to build a small, lightweight, inexpensive upright piano that could be packed in a crate and shipped to soldiers in the field, supplying them with music to improve morale and strengthen resolve. These 40-inch, boxlike instruments, which contained no more than 33 lbs. of restricted metals, came with sheet music, instructions and tools for tuning and repair, as well as handles for easy transport.
The enthusiastic response to the first shipment of 405 pianos resulted in more orders for O.D.G.I. (Olive Drab Government Issue) “field” pianos, and when production ended in 1953, 2,436 “Victory Vertical” pianos had been shipped to troops on three continents, and countless hours of diversion, education, entertainment, worship, enrichment and outreach had been provided.
Without a season or patron membership, tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Veterans with Veterans ID Card (VIC) can purchase tickets for $5.
Single, season and patron member tickets will be available at the door prior to the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. or may be purchased online at www.hannibalconcerts.com. HCA season and patron ticket holders also benefit from free/discounted admission to all performances of the Keokuk Concert Association and Quincy Civic Music Association.
