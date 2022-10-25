HCA to present special WWII musical program

The Hannibal Concert Association’s second concert of the season, Victory Vertical Project, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5 in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of HLGU. 

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association’s second concert of its 2022-2023 concert season is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 5 with the Victory Vertical Project.

The program will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of HLGU. For this concert HCA is offering special $5 tickets for Veterans with Veteran ID Cards (VIC).

