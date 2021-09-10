HCA to present Route 66 Jazz Orchestra

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association kicks off its 2021-2022 concert season Friday, Sept. 24, with the Route 66 Jazz Orchestra featuring guest singer, Hannibal vocalist Patrick Hedges.
They will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University. Without a season or patron membership, tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Single, season and patron member tickets will be available at the door prior to the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. or may be purchased online at https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/.
The Route 66 Jazz Orchestra is a 20-piece jazz band dedicated to the preservation and promotion of “Big Band” jazz through performance, education and community involvement. Founded in 1969 by Dr. Ron Stillwell as the Meramec Jazz Lab Band, Route 66 Jazz continues to this day to act as “Jazz Ambassadors” for the community.
Led by retired music educator Bob Boedges of Normandy and Collinsville High Schools, the group of dedicated musicians come from all walks of life, including business professionals, music educators — both active and retired — music students and music professionals, bound together by their passion for Big Band music and the common desire to spread the word that jazz music is alive and well.
After more than 40 years, the band continues to thrive, with performances at festivals, community events, conferences and theaters across the region.
Season and patron tickets are now being sold by the Hannibal Concert Association or online at https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/. HCA season and patron ticket holders also benefit from free/discounted admission to all performances of the Keokuk Concert Association and Quincy Civic Music Association.
More information regarding the Hannibal Concert Association and its concert season, is available by contacting HCA President Sara Anton North at 573-221-0822 or hannibalconcertassociation@gmail.com, following the Hannibal Concert Association on Facebook or visiting https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/.