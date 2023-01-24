HCA to present Minneapolis-based jazz trio

The Minneapolis-based Travis Anderson Trio will perform a modern twist on jazz and pops classics at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association’s fourth concert of its 2022-2023 concert season is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 with the Travis Anderson Trio.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.