HCA to present Minneapolis-based jazz trio

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association’s fourth concert of its 2022-2023 concert season is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 with the Travis Anderson Trio.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Travis Anderson Trio is a Minneapolis-based ensemble giving a modern twist to classic jazz and pops favorites. Led by fleet-fingered pianist Travis Anderson, this creative ensemble will bring many smiles to your face with a familiar program of 60s’ TV theme music, Disney and pops/jazz standards.
Steve Pikal, the first-call bassist of the Twin Cities, lays down a great bass line. Drummer Nathan Norman is a smooth and sensitive player who adds many interesting colors to the beat. Travis Anderson, a mainstay on the local jazz scene for over fifteen years, has wowed audiences everywhere from intimate jazz clubs to 2,000-seat halls. The Travis Anderson Trio’s dynamic style charms both seasoned connoisseurs and jazz newcomers alike.
Without a season or patron membership, tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Single tickets will be available at the door prior to the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. or may be purchased online at https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site.
