HCA to present Fountain City Brass Band

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association’s third concert of its 2021-2022 concert season is scheduled for Friday, with the award-winning Fountain City Brass Band. They will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of HLGU. Without a season or patron membership, tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Single, season and patron member tickets will be available at the door prior to the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. or may be purchased online at https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/.
Fountain City Brass Band is a 30-piece brass and percussion ensemble from Kansas City. They are the current North American Brass Band Champions. FCBB has won six U.S. Open Brass Band Championships, four North American Brass Band Championships and became the first American band ever, and the first non-UK band in over 50 years, to win a major brass band competition on UK soil at the Scottish Open Brass Band Championships.
This is the second time Fountain City Brass Band has performed in Hannibal in recent years. The group also presented a holiday concert during the 2017-2018 concert season. The presenter website can be accessed at fcbb.net. Their performance is being funded in part by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, through a Community Touring grant.
Season and patron tickets are now being sold by the Hannibal Concert Association or online at https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/. HCA season and patron ticket holders also benefit from free/discounted admission to all performances of the Keokuk Concert Association and Quincy Civic Music Association.
More information regarding the Hannibal Concert Association and its concert season is available by contacting HCA President Sara Anton North at 573-221-0822 or hannibalconcertassociation@gmail.com, follow the Hannibal Concert Association on Facebook or visit https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/.
