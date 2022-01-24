STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association’s 2021-2022 concert season continues into 2022 on Sunday, Jan. 30, with a group paying tribute to the Everly Brothers.
They will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University. Without a season or patron membership, tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Single tickets will be available at the door prior to the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. or may be purchased online at https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/.
In 1957, teenagers Phil and Don Everly released mega-hits “Bye Bye Love” and “Wake Up Little Susie” supercharging the vocal sound of Rock-n-Roll and unleashing the sparkling, brotherly harmony that would influence The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Hollies, Peter, Paul & Mary, Bob Dylan, The Bee Gees and The Eagles. Their impact on popular music throughout the 60s and 70s is immeasurable.
Now, six decades later, two highly acclaimed singer-songwriters have combined forces to become The Everly Set. Sean Altman, Rockapella founder and Carmen Sandiego theme song composer, and rocker Jack Skuller, winner of the Songwriters Hall of Fame Holly prize and former Disney radio and record artist) bring the Everlys’ sparkling hits to life with bravado and visual style. An affectionate humor and deep appreciation of this music and the brothers Everly are clearly abundant and the basis of The Everly Set.
More information regarding the Hannibal Concert Association and its concert season is available by contacting HCA President Sara Anton North at 573-221-0822 or hannibalconcertassociation@gmail.com, following the Hannibal Concert Association on Facebook or visiting https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/.
