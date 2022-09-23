HCA to present Copper Street Brass as season opener

The Minneapolis-based sextet Copper Street Brass will perform for the season opener for the Hannibal Concert Association. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Roland Fine Arts Center's Parker Theater at Hannibal-LaGrange University.

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association kicks off its 2022-2023 concert season Saturday, Oct. 8 with Copper Street Brass.

The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of HLGU.

