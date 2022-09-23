HCA to present Copper Street Brass as season opener

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association kicks off its 2022-2023 concert season Saturday, Oct. 8 with Copper Street Brass.
The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of HLGU.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association kicks off its 2022-2023 concert season Saturday, Oct. 8 with Copper Street Brass.
The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of HLGU.
Copper Street Brass is a Minneapolis-based sextet composed of two trumpets, trombone, tuba, French horn and percussion with several members doubling on keyboard, percussion, guitars and electric instruments.
Copper Street Brass presents a variety of music in bold innovative ways with a friendly and charming stage presence. “That ‘70s Show” cleverly features music from the 1770s, 1870s and 1970s from classical and opera, jazz and folk to rock and disco. Their eclectic performance will feature something for everyone.
Without a season or patron membership, tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Single, season and patron member tickets will be available at the door prior to the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m., or may be purchased online at www.hannibalconcerts.com.
HCA season and patron ticket holders also benefit from free/discounted admission to all performances of the Keokuk Concert Association and Quincy Civic Music Association.
More information is available by contacting HCA President Sara Anton North at 573-221-0822 or hannibalconcertassociation@gmail.com, following the Hannibal Concert Association on Facebook or visiting www.hannibalconcerts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.