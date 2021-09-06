HANNIBAL — Darrin Gordon, the new general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works, has not been in town very long. However, he has been in America’s Hometown long enough to be disappointed by the community’s failure to approve a sales tax referendum last month.
“We would have had a tax that would have helped us pay for stormwater repairs,” said Gordon during the August meeting of the HBPW Board.
Gordon has been in Hannibal long enough to understand there is a significant need for work on the city’s stormwater system.
“Our stormwater system is not doing very well at all,” he said. “We have a significant issue with our stormwater system failing, the underground systems, and we have a need for that funding.”
Gordon understands that there is a fine line between “education and politicking” when it comes to voicing support for the passage of issues such as the Aug. 3 sales tax referendum which failed by a little over two dozen votes.
“I am simply going to say we are going to work our best to coordinate and cooperate with the city,” he said.
The foundation of any future referendum in support of stormwater repairs will be education, according to Gordon.
“We are also going to start a significant outreach teaching people what the condition of our stormwater system is,” he said. “Our staff is currently working on assessing what the condition is so we can be very accurate, or at least more accurate as it will be impossible to be specific, yet we will have a better idea of what we are going to need in funding.”
Gordon is hopeful that working with the city to educate voters about the stormwater shortcomings will prove beneficial “so the next time we can get that passed so that we can start doing the work we need to do for the stormwater.
“It is critical,” he said.