HANNIBAL — As expected the Hannibal Board of Public Works spent more for power last month than it would in a typical February, but that does not mean an increase in the cost of electricity is planned in the near future for HBPW customers.
According to Ken Reasoner, general manager of the HBPW, the utility spent over $700,000 more than had been budgeted for the purchase of electricity in February. Despite having to dip into reserves, Reasoner knowns the cost could have been far higher.
“Really when that (days of frigid temperatures) was going on in February we thought that the potential impact to our customers would be somewhere between $700,000 and $1 million. It has come in at about $705,000, which is a good thing,” he said during the March meeting of the HBPW Board. “It is well within the range we hoped for from a contingency standpoint, so we are really not anticipating any kind of rate impact.”
Reasoner reported in February that from Feb. 6 through Feb. 12 energy was selling for between $20 and $25 per megawatt hour. On the following Tuesday, for an hour period, the price almost reached $700 per megawatt hour. During that same four-day time Reasoner estimated that on average electricity was selling for $270 per megawatt hour.
Some utilities were left facing a financial crisis because of February’s price spike.
“You are looking at a four- or five-day period of time. Some systems during those four or five days spent what represented about a year’s worth of budget,” Reasoner said. “A lot of utilities are going out and trying to find short-term financial arrangements that would help cover and defer the rate impact.”
While spring has arrived the HBPW has not forgotten the bitterly cold conditions that Hannibal found itself in February. The utility remains committed to help its customers reduce their utility bill the next time the polar express rolls into town.
“We are still going to continue with our education and awareness campaign to allow customers to save on their utility bills through resource conservation and some other things,” Reasoner said. “We’re going to try and be proactive to help them save as much money as we can.”