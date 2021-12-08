HANNIBAL — Water production is back above pandemic levels in the city of Hannibal, but the Board of Public Works is also reporting that the amount of unexplained water loss has increased as well.
Following a several month decline in water demand, the fact that water production has risen is good news at the HBPW.
“We were concerned at the beginning of the year with how production was tailing off lower than 2020 numbers,” said Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations at the HBPW, during the November meeting of the HBPW Board. “Since June we have been above 2020 numbers as far as monthly production goes.”
During the month of October this year the water plant produced 97,958,811 gallons which was just slightly behind the amount produced during the same month in 2019 and more than was produced in October of 2020.
On the downside Munzlinger advised the board that the system’s amount of water loss has also been on the rise of late.
“We are working diligently to try to determine whether it is a metering or accounting error. We will look at how the different meters match up with the meters up at the water plant,” he said.
Munzlinger added that the unexplained loss of water is a problem that the HBPW takes seriously.
“It is something we are taking a very hard look at trying to determine where that water is going,” he said.
