HBPW waiting to see infrastructure bill specifics

HANNIBAL — Like countless other entities across America the Hannibal Board of Public Works is waiting on specifics regarding the federal infrastructure bill that was recently passed.
“We are paying careful attention,” said Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW, during the November meeting of the HBPW Board.
According to Gordon, a “significant amount of money” will be set aside specifically for the removal of lead from water.
“They have made a change to the lead/copper rules,” he said.
One of the major renovations to the rules will find water companies responsible for the lead/copper content from the main to the home, rather than from the main to the property line as is now the case.
“The fact that we will be touching private property means we are going to have to be very careful and wise as to how we do that because that could have significant liabilities,” Gordon said.
“All of that is very much preliminary,” he continued. “We are watching how that is progressing, but if that happens there are different kinds of criteria that will determine how much we have to do and how often, etc.”
Reportedly the infrastructure bill will make available to qualifying entities $73 billion for electric infrastructures and $65 billion for water system infrastructures.
“We expect the water monies will be available to be used for water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure projects,” wrote Gordon in a memo to the HBPW Board. “The state has supplied information that we will be able to make applications of our proposed projects, and then prioritize and manage the disbursement of monies for awarded projects.”
According to Gordon, the infrastructure bill also supplies funding for broadband deployment, electric vehicle charging networks, electric transmission, energy storage, carbon capture and other clean energy technologies.
“(HBPW) staff will continue working to take full advantage of this opportunity,” Gordon said.
