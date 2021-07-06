HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Public Works intends to pursue a no-interest emergency loan from the state to help offset unexpected expenses that were incurred earlier this year during a severe winter storm.
According to Paul Trenhaile, the HBPW’s finance director, on May 13 Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation that makes $50 million available for no-interest emergency loans to utility entities, such as the HBPW, for wholesale electricity or natural gas costs that were incurred as a result of the extraordinary prices that were seen between Feb. 10 and Feb. 20 of this year.
Trenhaile said the HBPW was “severely impacted” by winter storm Uri in February 2021. It has been calculated that the overall net impact of the storm on the HBPW was $814,006.
“Management plans to apply for $750,000 under the program,” he said regarding the HBPW.
Loans will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and will be repayable for a term of up to five years, with no penalty for early repayment.
The loans will be issued through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Energy. The application period began on June 2.
Trenhaile noted that both a resolution and an ordinance will require approval by the Hannibal City Council before the application can be submitted. He added that since an ordinance requires two readings the soonest the HBPW’s application could be submitted is July 21.
If Hannibal is fortunate enough to be awarded a loan Trenhaile said the funds would be used to free up excess cash flow to be used for the financing of planned electrical projects later this fall, or elsewhere as needed.