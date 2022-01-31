HANNIBAL — Following many weeks of experimentation the Hannibal Board of Public Works hopes to go live this week with a new avenue of communication with the public.
“We have continued to focus on streamlining a method through our website to help push out information more fluently in the case of emergency to multiple platforms,” wrote Makayla Robbins in a memo to the HBPW Board in January.
As of last month’s meeting of the HBPW Board the testing phase of the new communication method was nearing an end.
“We hope to have the auto-posting live on our website no later than the first week of February,” Robbins wrote.
Robbins believes that making more information available to the public from the HBPW is worth the time and effort that have been invested.
“The goal for social media was to continue to inform our customers of numerous resources they can access to report a concern, pay a bill, etc., along with showing our customers the day-to-day work our crews have been performing,” she wrote. “Displaying transparency with our customers will ultimately show them just how hard we work to continue to be a trusted partner in the community.”
The HBPW’s website is not its only means of communication with its customers via social media. It also features a presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
