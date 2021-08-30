HANNIBAL — While most Hannibalians would likely prefer to forget the Aug. 12 storm which blew through town causing widespread damage with its 80 mph straight-line winds, it is still a topic of discussion at the Hannibal Board of Public Works where the utility continues to assess its storm response.
According to Darrin Gordon, the HBPW’s new general manager, After Action Reviews are well underway.
“We have gotten a great response from all of our staff on where we can improve the next time and make sure we do better,” he said during the Aug. 23 meeting of the HBPW Board. “We know we made mistakes, but if you are working you are going to. But if we can improve a little bit we are going to do just that.”
This is not the first time that the HBPW has conducted a self review and then put the findings to use.
“Some of the things used in this (Aug. 12) event were the result of the January ice storm,” said Mathew Munzlinger, the HBPW’s director of operations during the utility’s August board meeting. “We are continuing to learn from these events.”
Munzlinger applauded the mutual aid assistance that the HBPW received when it came time to restore electric service to the approximately 5,000 customers left without power immediately after the storm passed.
“We had a great response from not only our staff but also from those crews coming into town,” he said. “The rural (Ralls County) co-op helped us set poles. I don’t know if that had ever been done before.
“We are building relationships with other entities in the area.”
Gordon saluted the spirit of cooperation he witnessed at the HBPW in the storm’s aftermath.
“I was absolutely impressed with everybody at the BPW who pulled together,” he said. “It (the storm) was a terrible thing to happen, yet I can see it pull us together as a family here at the BPW. I am very, very proud to be a part of it all.”