HBPW shares utilities updates with Evening Kiwanis

MaKayla Robbins, coordinator of customer and community relations with Hannibal Board of Public Works, holds up an image showing the results of recent storm water repairs on Martin St. A planned ballot issue for the April 2023 election seeks to secure sustained funding for future storm water infrastructure repairs, projects and construction efforts Robbins stressed have been needed for decades. Robbins and Mat Munzlinger, HBPW assistant director of operations visited the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club meeting Monday to discuss the situation. Club President Gordon Ipson looks on. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Members of the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club welcomed guest speakers from the Hannibal Board of Public Works to learn more about the community's current utilities situation and a planned ballot issue to secure storm water project funds in April 2023. 

MaKayla Robbins, coordinator of customer and community relations, and Mat Munzlinger, director of operations, represented HBPW to discuss current circumstances surrounding utilities for the community, including electrical service, water production and potential methods to address an aging storm water infrastructure.

