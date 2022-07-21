HBPW shares utilities updates with Evening Kiwanis

HANNIBAL — Members of the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club welcomed guest speakers from the Hannibal Board of Public Works to learn more about the community's current utilities situation and a planned ballot issue to secure storm water project funds in April 2023.
MaKayla Robbins, coordinator of customer and community relations, and Mat Munzlinger, director of operations, represented HBPW to discuss current circumstances surrounding utilities for the community, including electrical service, water production and potential methods to address an aging storm water infrastructure.
Robbins began her presentation by addressing the current rising costs for electrical service, affected by factors such as inflation costs and the closure of regional coal-fired plants. The board has been using its cash reserve fund in an effort to alleviate fluctuating costs.
Robbins explained the cash reserve has been recently supplemented by working with outside consultants in an effort to determine the best steps forward. She said consultants could have answers about future plans by the board's August meeting.
"These circumstances seem very concerning and are uneasy, but we want to reassure you that we are working very diligently and looking for the best solution for our community," Robbins said.
On the water production side, Robbins explained that an April 2017 amendment approved by voters changed the water production method and filtration procedure to a system known as granular activated carbon. The GAC system became active in March of 2020.
A cost-of-service study estimated an increase of 11 percent per year, broken into three percent each July, and seven-and-a-half percent each January, Robbins explained.
The last cost adjustment occurred in January 2020, and a temporary hold on cost increases was enacted due to COVID. The process will be reestablished with an estimated cost increase of $1.47 per customer each month.
Robbins said material costs to run a GAC system have increased "tremendously" as a result of COVID. She stressed HBPW continues to meet local, state and federal guidelines regarding water quality.
Sewer service is "performing well", she added, noting preventative maintenance measures and repairs are ongoing to keep the system operating efficiently, including secured-in-place pipe installations.
Storm water abatement has been an ongoing concern throughout the community. HBPW formed a storm water department in September 2017, which is still being developed. The department's primary concern is developing and maintaining a source of revenue for storm water infrastructure repairs and projects.
"Storm water impacts everyone in some fashion, whether its debris floating across the road during a rainstorm, or roads becoming impassable due to failing infrastructure," Robbins said. "It is vital to do whatever is possible to ensure our waterways in our area continue to remain a clean and viable resource in our community."
Robbins said the storm water infrastructure has been in need of repairs for many decades. The necessary repairs have been addressed one at a time, including a a recent project completed on Martin St. Munzlinger and Robbins displayed a photo showing the results of the repair project.
Robbins implored Kiwanis members to spread the word about a planned August ballot issue aimed at securing reliable funding for future storm water projects. She and Munzlinger plan to visit fellow service clubs in the community in the future. She described the continuing failure of the infrastructure as a "difficult hurdle to overcome" without needed funding.
"Without a reliable source of funding, infrastructure will continue to worsen, and pose an enormous concern on our community and our citizens," Robbins said. "With an adequate and sustainable revenue source, storm water programs have the ability to address failing infrastructure, regular scheduled maintenance and proper constructions we need."
In February 2020, a storm water failure on Union St. resulted in two teens falling and sustaining minor injuries as they walked along the nearby sidewalk. City officials subsequently sought Community Development Block Grant funding through the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments.
Munzlinger told Kiwanis Club members CDBG funds have now become available, and repair work for that project is slated for later this year.
A 2017 ballot initiative regarding storm water funding was close to passing, failing by 12 votes. HBPW representatives are working to spread the word about the upcoming proposal in hopes of a different income for 2023.
Funds from the proposed ballot issue would be dedicated solely to storm water-related engineering analysis efforts, repairs and maintenance to the infrastructure, Robbins explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.