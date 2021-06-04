HANNIBAL — The eight diesel generators that the Hannibal Board of Public Works has primarily kept in reserve for the last half decade are to be sold. The HBPW Board approved declaring them surplus during its May meeting.
The HBPW Board gave the green light to purchase the used diesel generators in October 2016 to help meet the city's need for local electrical capacity. The generators were installed and operational by June 2017.
According to Paul Trenhaile, finance director for the HBPW, the diesel generators have cost the HBPW on average approximately $541,000 a year.
"In terms of the generators actually being turned on and used, it has occurred only once in the four years they have been operational," he said. "During winter storm Uri in February 2021, locational marginal prices became so high that the decision was made to run the generators and sell the power back into the market to offset some of the high costs of purchasing power through MISO.
"However, due to the extremely cold temperatures, only four of the generators were able to run for a total of 10 hours combined as there were issues getting them to start or operate correctly."
Another reason for parting with the generators is because the Oakwood substation, where a majority of the generators are located, will soon be a focal point for two major electrical projects. For the substation work to occur the majority, if not all, of the generators will have to be moved which would cost an estimated $1 million.
While Trenhaile said "owning diesel generation is no longer in the best interest of the city of Hannibal," he indicated there is still interest in them.
"In performing our analysis, we secured some 'soft' bids from parties interested in purchasing diesel generation and have found there is still currently a market for them that exists well outside the realm of public power," he said.
Trenhaile noted that selling the generators would allow the HBPW to put the approximately $3.9 million still owed on the lease toward the upcoming electrical projects and would alleviate the need to relocate them.
"It would also free up almost 20 MW of power that could potentially be reinvested in low cost, renewable energy sources that would further diversify our portfolio," he said.
The proceeds from the generators sale, along with additional excess funds if needed, will be used to pay off the remaining lease finance. Any sales agreement would be subject to approval by the HBPW Board.