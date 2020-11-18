HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Public Works' Storm Water Department is seeking public participation for its Public Outreach Survey.
Survey results will be used to help the department determine citizens’ interests and concerns regarding storm water quality, and the best of ways of communicating information as it pertains to the city of Hannibal’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit.
The survey can be accessed directly by visiting: www.hannibalbpw.org/departments/stormwater/stormwater-survey/
The survey will remain open through Dec. 31.
For additional information visit the HBPW website at www.hannibalbpw.org.