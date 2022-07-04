HANNIBAL — As the cost of electricity continues to increase the Hannibal Board of Public Works is asking its power customers to practice energy conservation.
During the June meeting of the HBPW Board, Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW, reported that the “electric industry is seeing unprecedented volatility.” He added that the capacity market “has turned out a cost per megawatt hour approximately 50 times higher than historical costs.”
Thus far these higher-than-expected costs are not being passed along to the HBPW’s electric customers, according to Gordon.
“This cost is going to be absorbed by the HBPW’s current reserve for the 2022-23 fiscal year,” he said, noting that the cost coming from the reserve fund will be approximately $3.4 million.
Gordon said that by utilizing the reserve fund it has enabled the HBPW to provide the “lowest rates possible because most of the power is purchased at market cost, however, the exposure to market volatility is more pronounced.”
Gordon told board members that because of the current market volatility the HBPW is going to review its rates on a quarterly basis and make “appropriate adjustments” at that time.
“Our goal is to minimize the impact of rate increases to our customers by appropriately pulling from our reserve fund and passing some of the additional cost on to our customers,” he said.
The least expensive electricity is the kilowatt that doesn’t have to be generated, according to Gordon.
“You (HBPW customers) can help yourself pay less now and in the future by reducing your electric loads during peak usage times, typically between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.,” he said. “Adjust your thermostat by just a few degrees, up in the summer and down in the winter, turn the lights off every time you leave a room and run larger appliances during non-peak times.”
