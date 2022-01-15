HANNIBAL — If the Hannibal Board of Public Works made new year’s resolutions there is a strong likelihood that at or near the top of such a list would be solving the mystery of unaccounted for water.
According to Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW, unaccounted for water is a measure of the amount of water that the HBPW produces at the water treatment plant versus the amount of water that the utility bills for each month.
“There is a percent of water that is not accounted for due to a myriad of reasons,” wrote Gordon in a memo to the HBPW Board in December.
Gordon said that the HBPW’s percentage of unaccounted for water has historically hovered around 20 percent. He added that over the past six months that percentage has been gradually climbing.
“This is of great concern and the executive staff made it a priority to be addressed,” Gordon said.
Finding a solution to the problem of unaccounted for water is a challenge.
“There is no single action or event that is the problem, or that can be fixed to solve the issue. It is a combined effort from many departments,” Gordon said.
Gordon reports that the water treatment plant staff has “checked and double checked” the water production meters for calibration.
“We have reviewed and emphasized the meter reading department’s efforts for increased accuracy,” Gordon said. “The meter technicians and additional crews continue to install new meters and AMI registers to support the meter reading and repair of all known leaks as soon as practicable.”
The billing department has been reviewing all accounts to ensure accuracy of account details.
“We are improving the accuracy of measuring the volume of water used for hydrant flushing and leaks, and exploring the use of outside leak detection and large meter calibration,” Gordon said.
Gordon added that all members of the HBPW staff have been asked to be alert to the issue.
Gordon anticipates seeing a “significant improvement” toward the HBPW’s goal of 12 percent to 15 percent, which is the industry average for unaccounted for water.
