HANNIBAL — The United Way of the Mark Twain Area hosted its annual meeting virtually Wednesday, highlighting the accomplishments of United Way throughout 2020. The HBPW received the 2020 Business of the Year award.
Denise Damron, the United Way's executive director, said, “United Way is thankful for the Hannibal Board of Public Works and its employees for their dedication to BE A HERO in the community, by helping fund the work of partner agencies, and through their gifts of time and talents in service as well.”