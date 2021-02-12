HANNIBAL — After this week's ice storm that swept across the southern United States, thousands of people from Texas to West Virginia found themselves without power. While the Hannibal Board of Public Works was prepared to dispatch linemen and equipment to the hardest hit areas, as of Thursday night its assistance had not been sought.
"We have been contacted about responding should the need arise, but our assistance has yet to be requested," said Mathew Munzlinger, the HBPW's director of operations.
Munzlinger is not too surprised that the HBPW's help has not yet been sought as frequently happens after hurricanes.
"It depends on who is without power," he said. "Being a municipal-owned power provider, we are usually only requested to help other municipally-owned power providers with their restoration efforts. Investor-owned power providers, such as Ameren, typically utilize their own employees from other regions or contractors in their restoration efforts."
According to Munzlinger, restoring electric service during the dead of winter can be especially challenging.
"The weather, such as the temperature and ice, is the biggest factor as it affects everything from personnel, equipment, travel to and from the site, and just being able to complete repairs," Munzlinger said.
There is rarely a shortage of volunteers at the HBPW to help restore power in a distant community, regardless of the time of year.
"It is a good feeling to be able to assist another community in a time of need because you never know when you're going to need that help yourself as the ice storm last month proved," Munzlinger said.
On New Year's Day an ice storm left more than half of Hannibal without electricity. To help restore service the HBPW sent out a request for mutual aid assistance through the Missouri Public Utility Alliance which brought help from across the state to assist with restoration of power. Crews from Colombia, Harrisonville, Macon, Rolla and Higginsville responded.