HANNIBAL — A major electrical project planned by the Hannibal Board of Public Works has been sidelined indefinitely because of cost estimates turned in by contractors seeking the job.
“The bids for the project came in a little higher than anticipated,” said Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the HBPW, during the September meeting of the HBPW Board. “We made a decision to reject all those bids.”
According to Munzlinger, a decision was made to direct HBPW funds in a different direction.
“With the Finn (Connection Project) being the primary project that we want to complete we want to make sure we have the funds available to complete that project and then we will reevaluate how to proceed with the tie line project,” he said.
Completion of a 34.5 kV ring throughout Hannibal has been on the HBPW’s “to do” list for some time.
“That would allow us to feed any of our substations from two different directions,” Munzlinger said during the August meeting of the HBPW Board.
After extending the bid deadline by two weeks to Aug. 11 the HBPW still wound up receiving just two bids for the tie line project. Both bids — approximately $3.2 million and $6.5 million — were more than the engineer’s estimate of $2.4 million.
The Finn Connection Project to Ameren is changing the connection point from its current location at the Marion Substation, near the entrance to the Mark Twain Cave to the Finn Switchyard, which will be constructed near Route O and Scoots Lane.
