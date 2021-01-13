HANNIBAL — City departments in Hannibal have been working for weeks, if not longer, on their respective five-year capital improvement plan. The plans must be submitted to city hall by the end of January. Those documents will then be reviewed by the Hannibal Planning and Zoning Commission.
"Why it goes to planning and zoning is planning and zoning is responsible for the overall city plan," said City Attorney James Lemon during the December meeting of the Hannibal Board of Public Works Board, where the HBPW's five-year plan was submitted to board members for review. "It is not necessarily that they have oversight, it is so they are aware of what your plans are so they can coordinate that with the city's overall capital plan."
An effort to coordinate plans will occur long before the HBPW's multi-year game plan goes before planning and zoning.
"We're going to be meeting with Lisa (Peck, city manager) and her folks on the capital improvements plan," said Ken Reasoner, general manager of the HBPW. "We will have a joint study session on projects to make sure they are coordinated with their groups.
"We will also meet with Corey (Mehaffy) and economic development to make sure we have everybody's feedback and input so the line items are coordinated with everybody's because we don't want to start something that has an adverse impact on anybody else, whether that is roads or whatever."
According to Paul Trenhaile, finance director of the HBPW, drafting the 2021 plan did not entail reinventing the wheel.
"We sat down and took last year's plan. We discussed items that we needed to remove, or tweak, or add," he said. "There weren't any major changes from last year's plan."
Reasoner believes the HBPW's five-year capital improvement plan includes projects that will benefit the public over time.
"There are some pretty big initiatives that in our opinion will create some savings for customers the next six or seven years," he said.