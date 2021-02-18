HANNIBAL — When the city of Hannibal's granular activated carbon water disinfection system went into service on March 31, 2020, one of the significant questions that could not be answered at that time was how much use the Hannibal Board of Public Works would be able to get out of the carbon media before it would have to be replaced. Almost a year later the answer to that question is coming into focus, according to Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the HBPW.
"Some of our GAC filters have been on line since the end of March, so we are starting to see the GAC media come to the end of its useful life," said Munzlinger, who last April estimated that the HBPW was "looking at about eight to nine months of life" out of the GAC that filled the eight vessels when the water system went into service.
The HBPW is striving to get as much use out of the current GAC before an order for more is placed. According to Munzlinger, the need for fresh GAC will arrive sooner than later.
"We are working with the engineer and will be working with the supplier to get that media changed out hopefully within the next month or so," he said during the January meeting of the HBPW Board.
Last April, Munzlinger said that water plant personnel would be closely monitoring the performance of the GAC "so we can better understand the lifespan of it so we can assist when we are doing the budget for GAC replacement in the future."