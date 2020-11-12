HANNIBAL — When the city of Hannibal's new granular activated carbon water disinfection system went into service on March 31 one of the major unknowns was how much use the Hannibal Board of Public Works would get out of its carbon before it would need to be replaced.
During the October meeting of the HBPW Board, Mathew Munzlinger of the HBPW reported that the fifth of eight vessels had gone into service earlier that day.
"The new one we have put online is removing the majority of the TOC (total organic content)," he said. "The oldest tank that we have run the most water through it is still removing a little bit of TOC."
Munzlinger, who in April estimated that the HBPW was "looking at about eight to nine months of life from the same material," is thus far pleased with how the GAC is performing.
"We have three vessels that we have not run any more than the minimum amount of water through. So far it is looking good for the life of the product," he said.
In April, Munzlinger said that personnel at the water plant will be closely monitoring the performance of the GAC "so we can better understand the lifespan of it so we can assist when we are doing the budget for GAC replacement in the future."
According to Munzlinger, $150,000 has been budgeted this fiscal year for the cost of carbon change out.
"We will see how that comes about," he said.