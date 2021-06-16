HANNIBAL — Kids in Motion is an eight-week summer program which helps students value hard work, their futures, and their communities by completing service projects and earning financial incentives. The program is sponsored by Douglass Community Services, and is comprised of 30 students, all leaving sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
For the summer 2021, the Hannibal Board of Public Works has partnered with KIM to create service project opportunities for the students. Student groups will be assigned to areas of town to carry out storm drain stenciling and litter pickup events. This partnership allows HBPW the opportunity to educate students about non-point source pollutants on storm-water, while engaging them in a way that encourages community awareness. KIM participants will receive an orientation on their first service project date — with an introduction to the causes of water pollution and some ways to prevent pollution (including litter pickups and storm drain stenciling).
KIM participants will also learn about safety and working in the public right-of-way, and practice stenciling on cardboard boxes. Each group will work on their stenciling service project on two separate dates from 9-11 a.m. On the last date assigned to the HBPW, participants will end with a tour at the HBPW Water Treatment Plant to learn about the water treatment process and make the connection of how watershed activity impacts drinking water sources.
Each group will be assigned to an area of town with storm drains to stencil. When walking from one drain to another, participants will pick up litter as they see it. For students not stenciling, they will be picking up litter, and watching for traffic for their teammates. HBPW asks all residents to be very cautious in the general areas listed below of students along roadways between 9-11 a.m. through Thursday, July 22.
Groups will be assigned to the following areas:
• Hyacinth/Central/Windmere area
• Broadway/Central/Bird streets
• South Main/Lyon/Church streets
• Hummingbird Lane