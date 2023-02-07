HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW) will host a Community Stormwater Workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
The meeting will take place in the HBPW Conference Room at the main office at 3 Industrial Loop Drive. The public is encouraged to attend to give their input on the creation of a funding mechanism for a stormwater utility. This meeting will also be live streamed on YouTube @HBPW.
