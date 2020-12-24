HANNIBAL — As more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines become available across the nation who should be next in line to receive them?
Ken Reasoner, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works believes consideration should be given to making utility workers a priority.
"What they do is essential, and important, and necessary for us to continue to provide services to our customers," Reasoner said during the December meeting of the HBPW Board.
Reasoner reported last week that the HBPW had received information regarding the vaccine and its distribution.
"We will see where our workers rank as far as getting the vaccine and how quickly we can get a few doses of it to be able to distribute to our personnel," Reasoner said.
According to a national media report, advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that both older adults, ages 75 and older, and "frontline essential workers" be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
The advisers also supported prioritizing adults ages 65 to 75, people ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and "other essential workers" in the third round of inoculations.
More doses of the vaccine will be available later this year. The Associated Press reported last week that drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech had reached a $2 billion agreement to supply the U.S. government with an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 31, 2021.
According to Reasoner, HBPW personnel have done a good job of staying healthy in 2020 during the pandemic.
"We have been fortunate throughout the year," Reasoner said. "I want to recognize our employees for wearing masks, doing the social distancing, and in some ways they are making sacrifices in their personal lives by staying away from family and friends."
As of the HBPW Board's Dec. 21 meeting one positive case of COVID was being dealt with at the HBPW.
"2020 has been a trying year for a lot of folks," Reasoner said. "One thing that has been a top priority for all of us has been the health and safety of our customers and our employees."