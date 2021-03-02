HANNIBAL — Ken Reasoner, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works for a little less than a year, has announced that he is resigning effective in June. The announcement was made late Friday afternoon by the HBPW Board of Directors.
“Ken has been a valued asset to our organization and made many important improvements to the HBPW,” said the HBPW Board in a media release. “We truly appreciate his dedication and commitment to our organization and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Reasoner did not respond Monday morning to a request for comment.
Reasoner, whose resignation is effective on June 1, will continue serving in his current role until a replacement is hired “to ensure a smooth and seamless transition,” according to the board’s statement.
The HBPW Board indicated that the search for Reasoner’s successor will begin this week.
The hiring of Reasoner as the HBPW’s next GM was announced on March 10, 2020. He did not officially begin his new duties until mid April of last year.
Reasoner came to Hannibal from Springfield, Mo., where he had worked 29 years for the city’s utilities. At the time of his hiring by the HBPW Reasoner was serving as the director of management services. However, during his almost three decades with Springfield’s utilities Reasoner had been involved with nearly all aspects of the operation.
The hiring of Reasoner concluded a two-month nationwide search by the HBPW. A total of 19 individuals had sought the HBPW GM position in America’s hometown.
Mathew Munzlinger, the current director of operations for the HBPW, served as the utility’s interim general manager since August 2019 when Heath Hall resigned after 15 months as GM.