HANNIBAL — Due to forecasted inclement weather, the Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW) front office at 3 Industrial Loop Drive will be closed to the public on Thursday. Customer service department personnel will be working remotely to continuing servicing utility needs during normal working hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Road conditions are predicted to be very dangerous, and HBPW officials want you to stay safe. Please do not try to come to the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.