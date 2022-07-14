HANNIBAL — As prices for electricity continue to fluctuate the Hannibal Board of Public Works continues to look into alternative sources of energy production.
"We are exploring the installation of a solar array of approximately 8 megawatts (MW)," said Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW, during the June meeting of the HBPW Board.
The idea of adding a solar component to its power-supply portfolio is not a new one at the HBPW. In 2015 The Hannibal Courier-Post reported that the utility had explored the possibility of adding a small solar farm to city-owned land at Hannibal Regional Airport.
After months of cost checking and other investigative work, then-HBPW General Manager Bob Stevenson reported to the HBPW Board in November of that year that going solar "at this time is not prudent" for Hannibal.
"It has value, but just not enough to pay for it," Stephenson said.
In a preliminary five-year plan made public by the HBPW a few years ago a total of $200,000 was allocated for the solar project in fiscal year 2022-23. In the following year, 2023-24, $2.5 million would have been spent to construct the solar farm, which would have been designed to generate 1-2 MW. Those funds were ultimately removed from the five-year plan that was approved that year by the utility's board.
According to a description of the solar project, the power coming out of the farm would have been used to hedge the HBPW's exposure to the open market as well as serve as an economic development tool.
