HANNIBAL — Despite the fact that the bulk of the destruction and loss of life that occurred as a result of last month’s severe weather outbreak was hundreds of miles from Hannibal, they served as “reminders of how vulnerable we are and the need for preparation of any storm,” wrote Darrin Gordon, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works, in a memo last month to the HBPW Board.
The HBPW’s Emergency Response Plan has been a point of focus since a severe thunderstorm in August left many of the utility’s electric customers without power.
“The HBPW has been working to enforce the strengths we exhibited in the emergency and identify and improve weaknesses,” Gordon wrote.
According to Gordon, several emergency response assessment meetings have taken place since the August storm. Gordon added that a “tabletop exercise” will be scheduled in order to practice the HBPW’s Emergency Response Plan.
The Emergency Response Plan has already been reviewed by members of the assessment team and will be updated based on their comments.
Members of the HBPW’s senior staff are also being prepared for the worst situations, Gordon said.
“They have been trained on the National Incident Management System 100 level class which will help greatly if the HBPW ever needs to draw from federal assistance in an emergency or disaster situation,” he said.
While HBPW personnel are doing all they can to be prepared for the next emergency situation that arises, Gordon encourages its customers to be ready to do their part.
“While the HBPW is committed to be as prepared and reliable as possible, we would like to encourage our citizens to be prepared for loss of services from unforeseen and unfortunate events,” he said.
