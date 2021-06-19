HANNIBAL — Utility rates paid by Hannibal Board of Public Works customers will not be going up when fiscal year 2021-22 begins on July 1. However, at some point in the next fiscal year revisions could be made to the HBPW’s schedule of fees and charges.
Possible changes are being proposed after months of review of the current schedule by the HBPW’s management team.
“We noticed that some of these fees, such as water taps for example, have not been updated since this schedule originated in May 2010,” said Paul Trenhaile, the HBPW’s finance director. “Due to the rise in labor and materials costs, it is evident to us that some of our fees may not be in line with our internal costs.”
“We want to make sure that everything is up to date and current on the schedule of rates and fees,” said Ken Reasoner, general manager of the HBPW, during the May meeting of the HPBW Board. “We probably need to do this annually as part of the budgeting process.”
Trenhaile stressed that the changes to the schedule of fees and charges are not being made in order to improve the utility’s bottom line.
“Our purpose in these fees is not to make a profit, but simply to cover our internal costs of providing the service,” he said.
Trenhaile said changes to the schedule of fees and charges will not impact what HBPW customers will be paying for their utilities.
“We are not changing rates or anything like that. We have made that very, very clear,” he said.
“There are no rate changes here,” Reasoner said. “This is a matter of getting costs cleaned up and updated for specific services that are provided.”
The proposed schedule of rates and fees will be the subject of a public rate hearing at some point in the future, according to Trenhaile.
“We will plan to set a rate hearing, whether it be in July, or later this summer or whenever you (HBPW Board members) deem fit,” Trenhaile said, adding that once the public hearing takes place the proposed changes will go back before the board for official approval.