HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Public Works is moving forward with the purchase of a 5-acre tract of land in Ralls County that was needed to help make a major electrical project feasible.
The paying of $100,000 to John Bunn for the property on Johnny Trail was approved by the Hannibal City Council during its Oct. 5 meeting at city hall. According to Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations at the HBPW, the HBPW's Board had already approved the purchase.
"The necessary funds to complete the purchase were included in the project budget," wrote Munzlinger in a memo to the council.
Potential problems came to light during a review of the project's preliminary plans, which were drawn up utilizing the existing alignment and easements.
"Due to existing structures and narrow easements the construction and maintenance of the pole line was going to be difficult," Munzlinger said. "This difficult construction meant increased construction costs now and increased maintenance costs in the future.
"This led us to look at alternate routes that provided economic benefit over the life of the project."
Munzlinger noted that one such route included crossing a piece of property that was already for sale.
"The owner was not interested in an easement but he was willing to sell a 5-acre parcel," he said, adding that the other property owner along this alignment agreed to an easement which made it a viable route.
As part of the Finn Connection Project to Ameren the connection point is being changed from its current location at the Marion Substation, near the entrance to the Mark Twain Cave, to the Finn Switchyard, which will be constructed near Route O and Scotts Lane.
