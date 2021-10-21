HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Public Works has taken a step toward developing a road network at the Lakeside Technology Park with the acquisition of property from the Bross Family Limited Partnership.
On Tuesday night the Hannibal City Council approved the HBPW spending $50,000 to acquire the necessary property to complete the extension of Lakeside Drive.
According to a memo to the council from Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the HBPW, the city was selected to receive an 80 percent grant to complete construction of the remaining portion of Lakeside Drive through the governor’s cost share program in 2020.
“The Hannibal Board of Public Works has agreed to purchase the property for the Lakeside Drive extension and to pay the 20 percent match as the road extension replaces access to the West Substation through a temporary easement,” wrote Munzlinger in the memo.
Munzlinger explained that as part of the plans for the development of the road network around Lakeside Technology Park, Lakeside Drive was to exit the business park and connect into the south outer road of U.S. 36 at the Sleep Inn.
Approval of the resolution by the council on a 5-1 vote authorizes the mayor to sign the documentation to complete the purchase of the parcel of property that is needed to finish the extension of Lakeside Drive from its current location south on the Sleep Inn to the business park.
The Lakeside Technology Park is located in western Hannibal near the intersection of Shinn Lane and Highway MM.
