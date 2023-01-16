HANNIBAL — The issue of how to fund repairs for Hannibal's aging storm water system was a key topic during the Hannibal City Council's Tuesday meeting, with Hannibal Board of Public Works General Manager Darrin Gordon agreeing with residents that the previously proposed property tax ballot issue was not the best solution.
Proposition S was proposed during the previous council meeting with a $567.15 per acre property tax to fund storm water repair and construction projects. HBPW members and Hannibal City Council members supported a plan to assemble a committee of 11 to 13 residents, representing commercial, agricultural and residential perspectives.
Gordon said Proposition S would place a substantial financial burden on some landowners, including farmers who might have faced a tax of $50,000 or more. He requested that the proposition be withdrawn.
Several residents shared their thoughts, and each person thanked Gordon for his decision and plan to gather a group of citizens.
Jim Mulhern spoke as a longtime developer, stating he paid for $100,000 in stormwater infrastructure during construction of a recent subdivision. He agreed with several fellow residents that he would like to be a part of the committee to help solve stormwater issues.
John Lyng explained the canceled proposal was illegal according to the Missouri Constitution, and expressed his desire to see what projects would be prioritized as the problem-solving process moved forward.
Robert Chriscinske explained he had previously served on the City Council and as HBPW General Manager. As a landowner in Oak Ridge Pond, he calculated the proposal would have amounted to a 163% increase in his property tax on his 1.2 acres of land.
Carl Ball agreed a solution was needed, but he felt the property tax would have been unfair. He said the top 30 landowners would have ended up paying for 25% of the cost, noting the Mark Twain Cave Complex would have been taxed $122,000.
- City council members also heard the first reading of a bill regarding pay increases for the Police Chief, Fire Chief and Director of Central Services to reflect their additional duties related to emergency management responsibilities. Mayor James Hark swore Police Chief Jacob Nacke in as the new Emergency Management Director following the retirement of John Hark.
- The City Council heard the second reading of the bill regarding Proposition S. It was approved, and the measure will be placed on the April ballot. Also approved was a ballot issue asking voters if they would approve a 3% sales tax on all retail sales of marijuana in the city.
- John Buckman spoke on behalf of the Hannibal Loafers Car Club, requesting street closures for the annual car show. The requests would cover North Main from Broadway to North Street and Center, Bird and Hill streets east and west to the alleys. The event is expected to showcase 350 to 400 vehicles from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Also, the club requested street closures for monthly cruise-in events on the 200th block of Church St. between Third and Main streets. The cruise-ins are scheduled from 5-9 p.m. the first Saturday of each month — April 1, May 6, June 3, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 and Oct. 7. The council approved the requests.
- Director of Central Services Andy Dorian discussed two issues with council members. He announced the city received a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to address issues $162,135 was accepted from T&B Trucking and Excavating to address issues caused by burst pipes and water entering the Hannibal Regional Airport terminal. Council members also approved a change order regarding work being performed to replace the storm water system on Union St. for $3,676.53.
- City Attorney James Lemon proposed rules for a public comment period to precede each City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. The details included a five-minute time limit for each speaker, signing up to speak by 6:20 p.m. instead of requesting the time prior to the release of the agenda, the possibility of council members making a motion and voting to request one person speak on behalf of a group of residents discussing the same topic and misuse of the public speaking period could result in terminating the speaker's turn by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. The rules were approved 4-2.
- Council members Stephan Franke and Charles Phillips proposed a third-party exit interview process for departing employees. Franke estimated the cost would be $500 and would consist of a questionnaire and oral session. The measure was approved.
