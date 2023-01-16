HANNIBAL — The issue of how to fund repairs for Hannibal's aging storm water system was a key topic during the Hannibal City Council's Tuesday meeting, with Hannibal Board of Public Works General Manager Darrin Gordon agreeing with residents that the previously proposed property tax ballot issue was not the best solution.

Proposition S was proposed during the previous council meeting with a $567.15 per acre property tax to fund storm water repair and construction projects. HBPW members and Hannibal City Council members supported a plan to assemble a committee of 11 to 13 residents, representing commercial, agricultural and residential perspectives.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.