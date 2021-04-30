HANNIBAL — Utility customers of the Hannibal Board of Public Works will not see their bills increasing when the next fiscal year starts on July 1.
The HBPW Board opted to hold the line on utility rates when it approved the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 at its April meeting.
“We have been pretty conservative on the revenue forecast, kind of reflecting what we’re seeing during the COVID months and also adjusting those revenue streams for the supply chain impacts, not only to ourselves but our customers,” said Ken Reasoner, general manager of the HBPW. “Even with the conservative approach to our revenue forecast, we are really not proposing any rate increases at this time.”
Reasoner added that the water system’s finances will be watched closely, but even its financial components “seem to be staying pretty solid, so no rate increases are being proposed within the 2022 budget,” the GM said.
The HBPW Board considered a 3.5 percent increase for water a year ago, but ultimately decided to hold rates steady for not only water, but also electricity and sewer.
Up until last year water rates had been steadily increasing each July 1 (3.5 percent) and Jan. 1 (7.5 percent) since July 2018. The goal had been to generate 53 percent in new water revenue over five years.
When drafting the latest budget the HBPW Board resisted the urge to count on money from the proposed American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure Stimulus Bill.
“Hopefully some positive things will come of it for infrastructure, but we don’t have anything in this budget assumed or estimated on what those impacts might be,” Reasoner said.
Funds are contained in the budget for maintenance of the granular activated carbon system and the “changing out of the carbon and some of the cylinders,” Reasoner said.
“2022 will actually be the first year that we see a $300,000 principle payment for the debt service,” added Reasoner, referring to the GAC system.
Reasoner noted that the HBPW has got three or four major electric projects going on that “we will have to find a financial arrangement or solution for.”